Baptism of fire for China's paddlers at worlds

BEIJING • World champion Ma Long, Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen have withdrawn from the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Houston as the mighty Chinese team bid to rejuvenate their line-up.

"Ma and Xu have decided not to participate in the championships for physical adjustment," said Qin Zhijian, secretary-general of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, as the roster was announced on Monday.

"The two paddlers are leading figures in the team with strong competition ability. The men's team will face a great challenge in the championships with the absence of Grand Slam winner Ma Long.

"Looking ahead to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, it is necessary to train young paddlers' ability to withstand pressure and bear responsibility in international events."

The Grand Slam in table tennis refers to a player who has captured the sport's three most prestigious titles - the Olympics, the world championships and the World Cup.

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong, silver medallist in the men's singles at the Tokyo Games behind Ma, will lead the men's singles squad for the championships, which take place from Nov 23-29.

"None of the five paddlers who have signed up for the men's singles have ever won the title in the World Table Tennis Championships," noted Qin.

He added China would begin the selection of the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics starting from the Houston event.

In the women's draw, Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu will spearhead the Chinese challenge in the championships alongside three paddlers who have no experience at the Olympics.

Liu, the 2016 Olympic team champion, will skip the Houston event.

"Although the women's team have seen good transition from experienced paddlers to younger players, we still hope to form a competitive team for the Paris 2024," said Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese women's team.

"Chen will represent China in her quest to claim a Grand Slam. Sun and Wang are aiming for three titles in the championships.

"Hopefully, the championships will become a good start for the squad to prepare for the Paris Olympics."

XINHUA