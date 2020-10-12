Bantamweight belt in Sandman's sights

Cory "The Sandman" Sandhagen raining punches on his bantamweight opponent Marlon Moraes, eventually winning their UFC Fight Night 179 main event bout on Saturday by technical knockout.

The American took control in the second round after a close opening round on UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Sandhagen (13-2), who stands a good chance at a title tilt after an eighth win from his last nine bouts, landed a spinning heel kick on the Brazilian's head just a minute into the round, before pouncing on Moraes to finish the fight.

