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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v South Africa - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 7, 2026 South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Nov 18 - Banned South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has invited Springbok supporters to join him virtually on Saturday to watch the Nations Championship test against Ireland as he is barred from attending the match in person after receiving a six-match suspension.

Erasmus was sanctioned after questioning the integrity of match officials at a press conference in Dublin on Monday following South Africa’s 21-19 defeat by France in Paris last Friday.

The suspension remains in force pending a full misconduct hearing requested by SA Rugby, with Erasmus set to miss the Ireland match.

The timing of the hearing depends on when SA Rugby sends its official submissions to World Rugby, but until then he cannot be in the stadium or communicate directly or indirectly with players or team management during the match.

“Can sit and moan or make the best of it,” Erasmus posted on X on Wednesday, where he has more than 230,000 followers.

“I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch on my own.

“So let’s give it a go and hope I get the tech sorted - TV on, my laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me,” he said, telling interested adult fans to sign up at a newly created watchwithrassie.com website.

“This is personal, not official,” he added.

A disclaimer on the website states: “This is a personal fan event, not an official Springbok, SA Rugby or broadcaster event, and it does not show or stream the match.” REUTERS