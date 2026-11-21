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Bangladesh's Mushfiqur ruled out of second South Africa test with groin injury

Nov 21 - Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the second test against South Africa in Centurion due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday.

• The 108-test veteran sustained the injury during the series opener in Johannesburg, where he scored 0 and 22 as Bangladesh slumped to a nine-wicket defeat.

• "Following the test, he underwent an MRI scan and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the pelvis," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a press release.

• "He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation."

• Bangladesh have also lost fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for the second test after he was ruled out on Friday with an elbow injury.

• The tourists will look to level the two-match series when the second test begins on Monday in Centurion. REUTERS