Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bangladesh Premier League will not take place this season, says BCB president

Aug 20 - The Bangladesh Premier League will not take place this season, the country's cricket board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal told reporters on Thursday, citing various issues that plagued the previous seasons including allegations of match fixing and corruption.

The BPL, launched in 2012, is the most popular domestic competition in Bangladesh, but has struggled to replicate the financial success of other franchise-based Twenty20 leagues in countries like India and Australia.

"I don't think so. The BPL will not happen this year," Tamim told reporters at an event in Mirpur.

National newspaper "Prothom Alo" said the BCB has faced a loss of nearly 400 million Bangladeshi taka ($3.27 million) during the last two BPL seasons.

"If I was a player, I'd be disheartened too," Tamim added.

"But they also know that this tournament should be staged in a way that the BCB can be proud of. Are we proud of what has happened over the last few years? Perhaps not."

The BCB suspended a player and multiple team officials over betting violations in May, after an anti-corruption probe into the BPL.

Several matches were rescheduled during the previous edition as domestic cricketers boycotted games over BCB official Nazmul Islam's comments criticising players and questioning their financial value.

Tamim said the BCB will bring back the BPL.

"I don't want to hurry. I want to do it right. If that takes six or 12 months, I'll take that time," he added. REUTERS