Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRETORIA, Nov 25 - Bangladesh lost three wickets in their second innings on Wednesday after South Africa declared overnight at Centurion, and still trail by 294 runs.

• The visitors were 109-3 after the South African declaration, a decision likely prompted by overcast conditions.

• After declaring, South Africa had a 403-run lead and three days to dismiss Bangladesh to make a clean sweep of the two-test series.

• Bangladesh, dismissed for 91 in their first innings, showed early resistance as they put on a 58-run opening wicket partnership but then lost three wickets for 20 runs.

• Tanzid Hasan (29) feathered a sweep shot behind for Wiaan Mulder to take the first wicket of the day and he was quickly followed by Mominul Haque, who lasted five balls without scoring as he gloved a ball down the leg side to give Mulder a second wicket.

• Opener Mahfijul Islam was then leg before wicket to Marco Jansen after failing to offer a shot and being hit on the back thigh. He made 38 after being dropped in the slips when he had 21 runs.

• Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (12) and Towhid Hridoy (23) were not out at lunch.

• The home side had declared at 494-7 overnight, with Jansen unbeaten on 67. REUTERS