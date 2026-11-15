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Bangladesh elect to bat in first test against South Africa

Nov 15 - Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the first test against South Africa at The Wanderers on Sunday, handing a debut to batter Mahfijul Islam.

• South Africa have recalled top order batter Zubayr Hamza to fill their troublesome number three batting role in the place of David Bedingham

• The home side have also recalled seamer Dane Paterson for Gerald Coetzee in two changes from the team that clinched the home series with Australia 2-1 at Newlands

• Batter Mahfijul Islam, 22, makes his test debut for Bangladesh as one of three changes from their previous test against West Indies

• Batting all-rounder Mominul Haque and seamer Ebadot Hossain are also named in the starting XI

• South Africa have won 14 of their 16 tests against Bangladesh, with the other two drawn. They have won all eight tests played on home soil

• South Africa team: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

• Bangladesh team: Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. REUTERS