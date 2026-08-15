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Bangladesh bowled out for 426 in first innings, lead by 228 runs in first test v Australia

Aug 15 - Australia bowled Bangladesh out for 426 in their first innings after lunch on day three of the first test in Darwin on Saturday. Bangladesh lead by 228 runs.

• Bangladesh added 75 runs to their overnight total of 351 for six on a hot, sunny day at Marrara Oval, in reply to Australia's first innings 198.

• All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 at number seven, marshalling Bangladesh's tail superbly.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with 6-89 on his return from injury, taking all of Bangladesh's final four wickets. His fifth wicket, dismissing Miraz caught behind, brought up a milestone 300th wicket in tests.

• Australia's fielding struggles continued in the morning session, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins. Steve Smith dropped a regulation chance at deep backward square leg to remove Taskin and miss out on a record 219th catch in tests. Travis Head then dropped a difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August 22. REUTERS