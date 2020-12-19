Band Of Brothers worth following

RACE 1 (1,000M)

14 Tigerlad has gone close on a number of occasions. He commands respect with no weight on his back. Chances are he will lead under Vagner Borges.

5 Bella Baby won well first-up this campaign. He draws awkwardly, but can figure as the first ride for Belgian ace Christophe Soumillon.

8 Moneymore is a two-time winner this campaign. He has drawn well.

4 Iron King returns first-up off the back of an eye-catching trial.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

9 Tailor Made looks like he will relish the mile. From the soft gate, he can make his presence felt.

14 Fairy Floss slots in light with next to no weight on his back. Although he is winless, he has put together a number of nice runs.

2 Regency Gem needs to overcome the wide gate but gets top-form champion jockey Zac Purton.

3 Circuit Number One has mixed his form but is nearing a win. It could well come tomorrow.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 Forte showed plenty of fight to win on debut. With improvement, he is capable of notching back-to-back wins.

8 Infinite Power will be better after his game debut fifth.

13 Vector might enjoy being ridden patiently from the wide draw. It would not surprise to see him hold up his trial form.

12 Winner Method has ability. He gets Purton for his debut.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

3 Leading Fortune is a two-time winner over this course and distance in this grade. He should find himself in the right spot under Joao Moreira.

4 Superb Daddy is better than his recent record suggests. He is a course-and-distance winner who will be finishing strongly.

1 Everyone's Delight is lightly raced but talented. It seems the 1,400m will suit on his last run.

2 Golden Four is unlucky not to have won more than two races. He has seven seconds. He is well-weighted with Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.18kg) apprentice claim.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Resolute is a solid dirt performer and a course-and-distance winner this term. He can bounce back after an awkward run last start.

10 Happy Tango closed off nicely at his first dirt try last start. Purton hops up now and he needs only to reproduce his latest effort to score.

1 Super Red Dragon is holding his condition well. He is looking for a hat-trick, although he is switching to the dirt after two wins on the grass.

3 Jade Phoenix, who finished fourth last start, is next best.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 Winning Steed is better than his record suggests. It would not surprise to see him bounce into form with Purton over taking the reins. The draw suits.

2 Speed Fay Fay can finish strongly. He has hit a purple patch and needs only a solid pace to be competitive.

11 Fortune Master is also going to finish strongly under Moreira.

3 So Awesome is consistent without winning. He can figure.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 Flying On The Turf made solid inroads last start behind the tearaway winner Czarson. This is strong form. If he can replicate that run, he is a leading chance.

10 Enshrined bears close watching. Chances are he will roll forward to try and pinch this.

6 Biz Power is unlucky not to already be a winner. He has trialled well on the dirt and it should prove suitable on race day.

4 All For South is a lightly raced prospect who is open to improvement.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Winning For All has ability. He just needs the right run from the widest draw. This is his preferred course and distance.

3 Private Rocket is as consistent as they come. Apprentice jockey Jerry Chau's 7lb claim and the inside draw will help.

10 Dublin Star won over this course and distance three starts ago. He has drawn well and has proven himself up in class.

12 Sky Show is inexperienced but, on his day, is a strong performer.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

10 Romantic Combo narrowly missed over the mile last start. He is racing well and can break through on his second try.

3 Kyrus Unicorn has ability. He could roll forward from the inside gate. He is worth supporting with the booking of Purton.

2 Uncle Steve is in form. He has placed in his last two starts. He is clearly relishing the drop from Class 2 to Class 3.

8 Tempest Express is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Band Of Brothers has the class edge. This is his preferred course and distance. If he can shoulder the top weight, he is the one to beat.

14 Beauty Smile slots in light after running a blinder in Class 3 last time. He steps back into Class 2 but gets in with a light weight.

2 Ballistic King, a solid performer in Class 2, is unlucky this season with three seconds and a fourth from four starts.

11 Invincible Missile has drawn poorly but can be a competitive performer in this grade.

