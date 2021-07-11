Baker stuns Olympic favourite Bromell in 100m

MONACO • Karsten Warholm cruised to victory in the 400m hurdles at Friday's Diamond League in Monaco, but Olympic gold medal favourite Trayvon Bromell was upstaged by fellow American Ronnie Baker in the 100m.

On a night featuring many of the names who will surely be making headlines at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games, Faith Kipyegon trumped Sifan Hassan, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished third and Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas went down to a rare defeat in the women's triple jump despite recording the longest leap.

Recently crowned world-record holder Warholm won in a meet record of 47.08sec, ahead of Brazil's Alison dos Santos.

It did not threaten the world record of 46.70sec the Norwegian set in Stockholm last week, but his winning time still went down as the joint-12th fastest run.

"It's always hard to run a perfect race. I can't think I can do it every time," he said when asked about breaking the world record again.

"It would be really tough for me. I feel pressure to perform... the most important thing for me is to win races.

"Consistency is very important and I am trying to be in the best possible shape and do my thing, that's what it is all about."

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas beat Jamaican Fraser-Pryce in the women's 200m, streaking home in 22.23sec ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Miller-Uibo, the 400m Olympic champion, later signalled her intention to challenge in both events in Tokyo.

"We are focusing on the 200m at the minute and I want something new," she said.

"The girls out there are running great times at the minute but there is nothing I love more than great competition."

Ethiopia-born Hassan, who is aiming to bag the 5,000-10,000m double, was also dealt a blow as Kipyegon triumphed in the women's 1,500m in a world-leading 3:51.07, the fourth fastest run.

"I like running with Sifan, running with strong athletes," said the Kenyan. "I'm aiming for the gold medal in Tokyo... I have a lot of pressure because the 1,500m is a tactical race."

The men's 100m field is wide open, following the doping suspension handed down to world champion Christian Coleman.

Bromell has been one of the most talked-about names after setting a world-leading time of 9.77sec last month, but Baker will also be a big contender after his second consecutive Diamond League meet victory.

His Monaco win left him feeling "elated" but Baker will not get carried away, saying: "If I place first here and don't place gold (in Tokyo), I don't care about it."

In the women's triple jump, Rojas suffered a rare loss to Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts. After jumping 15.12m in the opening three rounds to advance to the final three rounds, she could manage only 14.62 and two no-jumps.

Gateshead/London on Tuesday will be the final Diamond League stop before the Olympics.

