Bahrain Victorious' hotel raided on day before start

COPENHAGEN • Danish police raided the hotel of cycling team Bahrain Victorious yesterday, the eve of the start of the Tour de France, which will depart from Denmark for the first time.

The team announced the raid, saying: "Officers have searched all team vehicles, staff and riders' rooms."

Copenhagen police confirmed this, saying: "Based on a request from the French police, as part of an ongoing investigation in France, we have carried out a search at a hotel in Brondby.

"We have no further information about the operation, and I shall refer you to the French police for more about the investigation itself."

Danish authorities searched all team vehicles and the rooms of staff and riders at 5.30am local time.

The team said in a statement that they cooperated fully with the authorities and the search was completed within two hours.

Danish police reportedly found nothing suspicious in their two-hour search, with Bahrain Victorious confirming: "No items were seized from the team."

Yesterday's raid came after the homes of the team's riders and staff were also searched by French police on Monday, before their departure for the Tour.

Following the day's dramatic events, Bahrain Victorious, who are free to race today, simply said: "The team are now looking forward to focusing on the greatest cycling race in the world, the Tour de France. The team will make no further comment on the subject."

They won three stages in last year's Tour, but their accommodation was raided after the 17th stage and French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against the team.

At the time, the prosecutor's office in Marseille said the investigation was into "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification".

However, no charges have been brought against the team following the search and confiscation of materials during last year's Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS