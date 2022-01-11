Baertschiger's duo end long drought

One is 11 years old and did not win for 1,177 days, the other a seven-year-old and winless for 1,086 days.

But Flak Jacket and Be Bee, both trained by Shane Baertschiger, finally bounced back at Kranji on Saturday for their sixth and seventh victory respectively.

Both won by half a length and prevented three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes from extending his winning haul.

Flak Jacket, ridden by Mohd Zaki, beat Nunes' Wawasan in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Just a race later, jockey Matthew Kellady steered Be Bee to beat the Brazilian's Siam Warrior in the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Poly 1,100m.

Nunes still had a good day with four winners from nine rides. The rest of his mounts finished second.

Flak Jacket was fourth early behind Super Posh, Golden Dash and Snip but soon found the lead.

Wawasan, who was slow into stride, made up ground on the inside. He loomed up menacingly in the straight and challenged Flak Jacket, the new leader.

For a moment, it looked like he could win, but Flak Jacket fought back under Zaki to score in 59.55sec, thus snapping three consecutive runner-up spots. His last success was on Oct 19, 2018.

"Flak Jacket has actually been knocking on the door. He has run three seconds in a row. There is actually a big difference between Class 4 and Class 5," said Baertschiger.

"A big shout-out to Zaki who works this horse every day, just like Matty is the one who works with Be Bee all the time.