Badminton: Yeo Jia Min beats Zhang Beiwen in Australian Open last 16; Loh Kean Yew loses to Tommy Sugiarto

SINGAPORE - Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min claimed the biggest scalp of her badminton career so far when she beat women's singles world No. 11 Zhang Beiwen in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Sydney on Thursday (June 6).

The 20-year-old took just 34 minutes to dispatch former Singapore player and sixth seed Zhang - who now represents the United States - 21-15, 21-17, to book a meeting with Japanese top seed and world No. 3 Nozomi Okuhara on Friday in the last eight.

Of her win over Zhang, world No. 31 Yeo said: "I tried to be more active on court, move fast and tried not to make simple mistakes.

"I will try to rest and recover well before the next match. Tomorrow my opponent's style may be different from that of today, so I will also have to prepare myself mentally."

Meanwhile, Singapore's men's singles player Loh Kean Yew lost 21-19, 20-22, 21-15 to Indonesian seventh seed Tommy Sugiarto in the last 16 of the same tournament.