Badminton: Syed Modi men's final scrapped after positive Covid-19 case

The final was to be contested by French duo Arnaud Merkle (left) and Lucas Claerbout. PHOTO: BADMINTON WORLD FEDERATION/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
22 min ago

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - The Syed Modi India International men's singles final in Lucknow on Sunday (Jan 23) has been called off after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

The final was to be contested by French duo Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn," the governing body said in a statement hours before the match.

The other four finals on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.

