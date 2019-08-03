Badminton: Rampant Ratchanok roars into Thailand Open final, seeks third title against top seed Chen Yufei

BANGKOK (AFP) - Two-time winner Ratchanok Intanon edged a thriller against compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong to reach the final of badminton's Thailand Open on home soil on Saturday (Aug 3).

The 24-year-old former world champion cut Pornpawee's rousing comeback short as she won in three games 23-21, 17-21, 21-19 in front of a packed home crowd.

In Sunday's final, she will face Chinese top seed Chen Yufei, who is yet to drop a game after beating Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-19.

Ratchanok faced unseeded Pornpawee in a boisterous atmosphere at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, as the former world No. 1 continued her quest for a third title in Bangkok.

Victory was sheer jubilation for the sixth-seeded Ratchanok, who had to dig deep as she found herself trailing in the third game before recovering aggressively.

Elsewhere, Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-14, 22-20 to reach the men's final, where he will face Hong Kong's Angus Ng, who eliminated reigning champion Kanta Tsuneyama 21-9, 23-21.

In doubles, Chinese third seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen will play unseeded Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the men's title.

The women's doubles final will see Du Yue and Li Yinhui, the eighth seeds from China, play Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.