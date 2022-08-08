ST Full-time Report: Badminton pair deliver early birthday present for S'pore | StarHub apologises as EPL broadcast issues irk fans

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.
Badminton couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan gave Singapore an early birthday present with a historic mixed doubles title at the Commonwealth Games, where Loh Kean Yew suffered a quarter-final exit in the men's singles.
Loh has to evolve if he wants to stay ahead of his rivals, says my colleague Rohit Brijnath, as it is getting more competitive in the sporting arena.
Just ask table tennis veteran Feng Tianwei, who has experienced highs and lows while representing Singapore for more than a decade. After winning three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, the 35-year-old told The Straits Times she is ready to call time on her illustrious career.
Closer to home, local broadcaster StarHub's technical glitches have dominated the headlines as the new English Premier League season kicked off last weekend. The telco apologised on Saturday, adding on Sunday "many teething issues" have been resolved even as some viewers continued to experience disruptions.
On Wednesday, Lion City Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin will learn of their fate after being found guilty of violent conduct during a Singapore Premier League match.
Meanwhile, the Sailors' nearest challengers Albirex Niigata found themselves pegged back in the title race after they were held 3-3 by Hougang United. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
S'pore clinch historic mixed doubles gold after beating England in final
The previous best result for the Republic in the mixed doubles was a bronze at the 2006 and 2010 editions of the Games.
Commonwealth Games: Feng Tianwei bags 3rd gold in table tennis women's doubles
After so many years in the game, the 35-year-old is looking at life after table tennis. She said: "There are so many things I have not tried."
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 19
Sporting Life: In a competitive world one truth prevails - evolve or step aside
Nothing is guaranteed in sport except that there’s someone plotting to take you down right this minute.
Cycling: Singapore federation plans to build new BMX track next year
It will also feature a pump track for cyclists to practise basic skills, a small gym for strength training and a safe cycling school.
Football: Sailors' Kim, Tampines' Mustafic guilty of violent conduct; FAS to announce punishments next week
Football: Hougang United hold SPL title-chasers Albirex Niigata to 3-3 draw
But Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga believes they have what it takes to be at the top at the end of the season.
Broadcast woes continue for some EPL fans; StarHub says 'many teething issues' resolved
There were complaints of lags, low quality pictures, audio issues and sudden freezes on screens.
Postcard from Birmingham: Of 3 legs, a flag and my red face
ST correspondent David Lee finds out that identifying the flags of Commonwealth countries and territories is not exactly a walk in the park.