ST Full-time Report: Badminton pair deliver early birthday present for S'pore | StarHub apologises as EPL broadcast issues irk fans

Badminton couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan gave Singapore an early birthday present with a historic mixed doubles title at the Commonwealth Games, where Loh Kean Yew suffered a quarter-final exit in the men's singles.

Loh has to evolve if he wants to stay ahead of his rivals, says my colleague Rohit Brijnath, as it is getting more competitive in the sporting arena.

Just ask table tennis veteran Feng Tianwei, who has experienced highs and lows while representing Singapore for more than a decade. After winning three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, the 35-year-old told The Straits Times she is ready to call time on her illustrious career.

Closer to home, local broadcaster StarHub's technical glitches have dominated the headlines as the new English Premier League season kicked off last weekend. The telco apologised on Saturday, adding on Sunday "many teething issues" have been resolved even as some viewers continued to experience disruptions.

On Wednesday, Lion City Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin will learn of their fate after being found guilty of violent conduct during a Singapore Premier League match.

Meanwhile, the Sailors' nearest challengers Albirex Niigata found themselves pegged back in the title race after they were held 3-3 by Hougang United. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

