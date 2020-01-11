Badminton: Momota sets up Axelsen final in Malaysia Masters

Kento Momota (above) took 43 minutes to seal the win over Lee Zii Jia.
Kento Momota (above) took 43 minutes to seal the win over Lee Zii Jia.PHOTO: AFP
KUALA LUMPUR - Kento Momota stormed into the men's singles final of the Malaysia Masters on Saturday (Jan 11) with a clinical 21-10, 21-19 defeat of Lee Zii Jia at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The Japanese world No. 1 took 43 minutes to seal the win over his world No. 14 rival from Malaysia.

In Sunday's final, Momota will face Denmark's world No. 5 Viktor Axelsen, a 21-14, 21-18 winner over Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, as he bids to win his first title of the year.

Last year saw the Japanese dominating the world stage, winning a record 11 titles, a haul that includes the world and Asian titles and All-England.

He will be a clear favourite for the Olympics gold on home soil in the summer.

The women's final will be a tussle between the top two seeds.

Top seed and world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying took 34 minutes to carve out the 21-17, 21-12 win over He Bingjiao of China and set up the decider against China's world No. 1 Chen Yufei, who downed Carolina Marin of Spain 21-15, 21-14 in 50 minutes.

