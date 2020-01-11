Badminton: Momota sets up Axelsen final in Malaysia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR - Kento Momota stormed into the men's singles final of the Malaysia Masters on Saturday (Jan 11) with a clinical 21-10, 21-19 defeat of Lee Zii Jia at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The Japanese world No. 1 took 43 minutes to seal the win over his world No. 14 rival from Malaysia.

In Sunday's final, Momota will face Denmark's world No. 5 Viktor Axelsen, a 21-14, 21-18 winner over Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, as he bids to win his first title of the year.

Last year saw the Japanese dominating the world stage, winning a record 11 titles, a haul that includes the world and Asian titles and All-England.

He will be a clear favourite for the Olympics gold on home soil in the summer.

The women's final will be a tussle between the top two seeds.

Top seed and world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying took 34 minutes to carve out the 21-17, 21-12 win over He Bingjiao of China and set up the decider against China's world No. 1 Chen Yufei, who downed Carolina Marin of Spain 21-15, 21-14 in 50 minutes.