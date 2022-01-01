Badminton: Loh Kean Yew is player to beat but consistency is key, say experts

Loh Kean Yew's blistering pace and all-out approach over the past three months have caught the attention of his rivals. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The season begins afresh for badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and as he continues to chase his dream of winning Singapore's first Olympic medal in the sport, consistency in his performance and attitude over the next two years will be key, said experts and insiders.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Denmark's two-time World Championships silver medallist (1985 and 1987) and former world No. 1 Morten Frost pointed out that much like Singapore's multi-cultural diversity, Loh's multi-dimensional game sets him apart from other players in the men's game.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.