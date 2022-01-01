Badminton: Loh Kean Yew is player to beat but consistency is key, say experts

SINGAPORE - The season begins afresh for badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and as he continues to chase his dream of winning Singapore's first Olympic medal in the sport, consistency in his performance and attitude over the next two years will be key, said experts and insiders.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Denmark's two-time World Championships silver medallist (1985 and 1987) and former world No. 1 Morten Frost pointed out that much like Singapore's multi-cultural diversity, Loh's multi-dimensional game sets him apart from other players in the men's game.