ST Full-time Report: Badminton duo ending year on a high | Poor crowds at floorball world c’ship a missed opportunity

Despite blackouts, murky tap water in their hotel rooms and illness, Singapore’s badminton couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan won their second title in two months as they captured the US$100,000 (S$134,000) Guwahati Masters in Assam, India on Dec 10.
Next, the Women’s World Floorball Championship ended on the same day with Sweden claiming their ninth straight title. But for much of the nine-day tournament here, the teams played to little fanfare in the sparsely filled OCBC Arena. My colleague Kimberly Kwek asks if this was a missed opportunity for Singapore sport.
Finally, the Football Association of Singapore’s announcement that it is keen on hosting Fifa’s Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments has divided the local fraternity. While there are hopes it will rally the community, there are doubts that staging such events will raise the football standards here.
Singapore’s Terry Hee and Jessica Tan overcome nightmare conditions to win Guwahati Masters title
A stadium is only as good as its soul, fans are key to Singapore’s sporting ambitions
The low turnout at the Women’s World Floorball Championship is symptomatic of a wider issue of the country’s sporting culture, or lack of it, writes Kimberly Kwek.
Singapore place 12th at Women’s World Floorball Championship, matching their best finish
Will youth World Cup be a boon or bane for Singapore football?
Lion City Sailors beat Hougang United 3-1 for first Singapore Cup title
This is their second major trophy, after their 2021 Singapore Premier League triumph.
Singapore Premier League in hunt for a 10th football team
There are at least three interested parties, one of whom are Tengah FC, the 2023 Islandwide League runners-up.
Sporting Life: Want to do Max Maeder a favour? Learn a little about kitefoiling
He might be master of his world of water and a well-mannered flyer of the Singapore flag, but his sport is a trifle remote, writes Rohit Brijnath.
These men play netball and want you to know it’s a sport not only for women
Teams from England, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Malaysia were in Singapore for the Nations Series.
