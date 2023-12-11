ST Full-time Report: Badminton duo ending year on a high | Poor crowds at floorball world c’ship a missed opportunity

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Despite blackouts, murky tap water in their hotel rooms and illness, Singapore’s badminton couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan won their second title in two months as they captured the US$100,000 (S$134,000) Guwahati Masters in Assam, India on Dec 10.

Next, the Women’s World Floorball Championship ended on the same day with Sweden claiming their ninth straight title. But for much of the nine-day tournament here, the teams played to little fanfare in the sparsely filled OCBC Arena. My colleague Kimberly Kwek asks if this was a missed opportunity for Singapore sport.

Finally, the Football Association of Singapore’s announcement that it is keen on hosting Fifa’s Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments has divided the local fraternity. While there are hopes it will rally the community, there are doubts that staging such events will raise the football standards here.

