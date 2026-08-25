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Soh Wooi Yik (left) and Aaron Chia during their doubles final against Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China at the BWF World Championship in New Delhi, India, on Aug 23.

Malaysian national badminton player Soh Wooi Yik said he was shocked about being dropped from the Asian Games squad, in his first reactions since the decision was made public in late July.

Fresh from winning the World Championships doubles silver in India on Aug 23 with Aaron Chia, Soh told New Straits Times (NST) on Aug 25 that he “found out about it at the last minute”.

There was no reason given for his omission in the report.

Soh and Chia were the 2022 world champions and had briefly split up in July before reuniting for the marquee competition in New Delhi.

Speaking after their arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from India on Aug 25, Soh told NST: “There wasn’t really any discussion beforehand.

“But as a senior player now, I can accept the situation. Everyone deserves a chance to play, so regardless of who gets to play, I’m okay with it. For now, I’ll continue to fight and give my best, as there have been so many changes over the past few months.”

The NST added that national coach Herry Iman Pierngadi has confirmed that Soh cannot be added back to the squad because the deadline was July 1.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Chia will now team up with Tee Kai Wun for the regional Games in Aichi-Nagoya from Sept 19 to Oct 4, the NST said. The independent pairing of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani will also compete in Japan.

The pair of Soh and Chia lost to the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-17, 21-16 in the World Championships on Aug 23 to take home the silver medal.

They were the only Malaysian badminton players to win a medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, claiming bronze.

Herry had in July started trying different pairings to “freshen up” Malaysia’s doubles combinations, and the experiment would continue despite the pair’s silver run in New Delhi.

“Yes, we still need to assess the results of their partnerships with the other players. Towards the end of the year, we’ll be able to determine which partnerships will remain and which will not,” said Herry at KLIA on Aug 25, as reported by NST.

“So, only at the end of the year can we make a final decision.”

Chia said he hopes to be reunited with Soh again for a push for the Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 2028, with qualification starting in 2027.

He said: “If it’s possible and the coaches say that we can continue, then of course we’d be happy to do so. If the coaches’ final plan is to keep all the original pairs together to compete for LA, I don’t think there is any problem with that.

“We still have a target for our careers at the Olympics. We definitely hope that we can achieve an Olympic gold medal, and I think that is another goal for us.

“But... for the next few months, we’ll follow whatever the coaches’ plans are. Most importantly, we need to focus on ourselves and work on the things we need to improve.”

Soh added: “Of course, Aaron and I hope to continue, but if the plan doesn’t work out, or we don’t agree with BAM’s decision, then we’ll discuss further and see what the best option is.

“My career isn’t going to be that long, so I’ll have to consider my options and decide what to do if there are changes... I believe I still have another two years at the top level, so when the time comes, I’ll make the decision that I feel is best.”