Badminton: Chen Long into final, Kento Momota takes down Lee Chong Wei at Asian C'ships

WUHAN (XINHUA) - Reigning Olympic champion Chen Long shook off his poor start to the season to reach the final at the badminton Asian Championships with straight-game win over H.S. Prannoy of India on Saturday.

Former world No.2 Kento Momota of Japan dispatched Malaysia's great Lee Chon Wei 21-19, 21-14 to secure the other final spot.

China's Chen, the defending champion, was in a little trouble in the middle of the second game, as Prannoy snatched a 6-1 surge to level the score 12-12.

But the third seed kept his nerves and performed better at the key points, taking two points in a row at 17-16 and eventually wrapped up the game 21-18.

The first game was finished 21-16 also in favour of Chen.

"Prannoy played very well today. Both of us went through a three-game fight yesterday. But I was in my own game style today, even when facing his counterback in the second game, I made adjustment to take on the challenge very quickly," the 29-year-old said.

"Kento is a talented shuttler who has a good understanding of badminton. I have to try hard in tomorrow's final," Chen added.