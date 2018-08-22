Asian Games: Quah Jing Wen delighted to break 59sec-barrier in 100m fly, China's Liu Xiang sets world mark in 50m back

On a night when a Chinese swam faster than anyone ever has, a Singaporean went quicker than she ever had. In different ways, swimmers were lowering times and lifting their levels at the Asian Games.

In the first race of the night, China's Liu Xiang became the first woman to break the 27-second barrier in the 50m backstroke, setting a world record of 26.98, erasing compatriot Zhao Jing's 27.06 set in 2009, the era of the now-banned bodysuit.

Singapore's Quah Jing Wen, in her maiden Asiad, was sixth in the 100m butterfly in 58.93sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, bettering the 59.38 set en route to winning at last year's SEA Games.

The 17-year-old said: "I'm super happy. Obviously, going into the final, you're going to be so nervous. You're racing against some of the best people not only in Asia but also the world... you just want to do your best.

"It's definitely a step forward breaking the 59-second barrier, which is what I've been trying to do since last year.

"When I didn't get to do that at the SEA Games, I was pretty disappointed, so finally reaching that milestone is pretty big for me."

It was a different story for fellow debutant Teong Tzen Wei, who cut a dejected figure after falling short of his target - a low 22sec in the men's 50m freestyle. He finished sixth in 22.59 in a final won by China's Yu Hexin.

Said Teong: "I felt like I was with the rest at the start but, towards the end, I kind of faded. I've given it my all, but sometimes you just don't get the result that you wish for, so I just have to train harder and come back stronger."

The women's 4x200m free team of Quah Ting Wen, Christie Chue, Cherlyn Yeoh and Gan Ching Hwee were fifth in 8min 15.12sec.

Joseph Schooling, the Olympic 100m butterfly champion, did not qualify for the 50m free final after clocking 23.05 in the heats, some way off his national mark of 22.47.

Said the 23-year-old: "I always want do my best in the race, my legs felt a little shot. I'm just looking forward to my next race."

He will swim the 100m fly today and National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan believes the swimmer is "in the right frame of mind to focus on his main event", adding: "He understands the pressure, he understands where he's at and I think he's ready for tomorrow."

The two-time Olympian also believes that Jing Wen and Teong are "ready for the next step... and, for them, we need to have a look at what we need to do to get further in the Olympic A-cuts as well."

But the star of the night was undoubtedly China's Liu, whose world record is the first in the pool at these Games and the first set at an Asiad since Japan's Kosuke Kitajima improved the men's 200m breaststroke mark in 2002.

"I didn't see the result. I only heard the words 'world record'," said the 21-year-old of the event which is not part of the Olympic programme. "I couldn't believe it! It was like a dream. It's not even my favourite event. I am just happy that I made a breakthrough. I don't care whether it's an Olympic event or not, all I care about is doing the best for myself."

