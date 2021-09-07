Back to school for paddler Ding Ning

BEIJING • Chinese table tennis star Ding Ning yesterday announced her retirement in order to pursue a a Master's at Peking University.

"I'm 'Student Ning' of the Peking University now. Hopefully, I can continue to contribute to the sports cause and everybody. My career as a table tennis player has ended today, and I will work hard for new dreams and challenge new possibilities in the future," Ding, who won eight world championship titles, wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

The 31-year-old also posted three photos representing different stages of her life - when she started to play table tennis at the age of five, the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games and her registration at Peking University with a letter of admission in hand.

She said: "I cherish every moment with table tennis over the past 26 years: from taking up the sport at five years old to pursuing my dreams in Beijing at 10, representing China in international competitions, achieving the 'Grand Slam' at the Olympics, bearing China's flag at the Rio Olympic Games' closing ceremony.

"Table tennis has taught me, whether at a high peak or in low ebb, to always have a brave heart as there is no easy way in chasing dreams. No one is invincible, and you have to face up to failures and difficulties... Sporting spirit is far more than win or lose."

Three-gold medallist Ding, who was overlooked for the Tokyo Olympics, received good wishes and encouragement from members of the Chinese team.

"Ding had a successful career while undergoing some setbacks as well," said Liu Guoliang, the president of the Chinese Table Tennis association.

"Her resistance against these setbacks has helped her overcome difficulties and realise her dreams. This is her biggest characteristic on the court.

"Off the court, she is quite amicable. She always smiles, and her nice personality has touched everyone around her."

