Back Master Of Destiny over trip

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) FUTURE OF ENERGY, who has useful Grade 1 form, could be hard to beat with a good draw and a 1.5kg relief.

(8) FIRE TONIC raced greenly in a promising debut. He switches to the turf but should come on.

(13) MIRACULOUS MAN has a tricky draw. He was not far back on debut and should improve.

(5) GRANDE LUPO was a bit disappointing second-up but that was in the soft. He can do better.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) IDEAL GIFT has been improving. She was not far back last time and that form has been franked.

(2) SEA GODDESS showed up well at long odds on debut. The extra distance should suit.

(7) ISIPHETHO found some market support last run and did improve. The stable is hitting form.

(12) MADAME ZABRE has a tough draw but improved nicely second-up. The longer trip suits.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) FLIRTY DANCER has shown up well in both starts and her form has been franked. She should handle the step-up in trip.

(4) ADELANTE is showing signs of coming to hand. She comes from a very much in-form stable.

(12) MYTHICAL TUNE was a distant fourth last time but a narrow second at her penultimate start.

(2) SUCH A CRACKER showed improved form at her last two starts but both were on the Poly.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) AERIAL VIEW has been knocking on the door. Her recent form has been on the Poly. The switch to turf could see her score.

(3) EVENING PRIMROSE has been up against much stronger rivals recently. She gets a 2.5kg claimer to help her chances.

(4) ELECTRIC SURGE has dropped five points in her last two starts and could be competitive again.

Carl Hewitson has four runners, with (7) MEL'S PRINCESS and (8) CHELSEA FLOWER possibly the pick of the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) WINTER BARON had a light weight last time but went down narrowly to the speedy Faustino. He looks to have a touch of class.

(9) WE ALL CHOMIES is quick and went down narrowly at his last two starts on the Poly. He has only 49.5kg on his back.

(10) PRINCE TYRION showed improvement at his penultimate start but had no luck last time.

(5) PARKTOWN has been trying further but this could be his optimum trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) SASHAY AWAY is holding form and goes well over this course and distance.

(2) MEET AT THE GEORGE will go close with the same weight terms for a head difference between them in their last meeting.

Stablemates (1) VIHAAN'S PIE and (6) MONASHADA have chances. Vihaan's Pie is going over her optimum course and distance with a claiming apprentice up. Monashada is dropping back to a sprint. She has a bit of class.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(6) MASTER OF DESTINY should have a big chance. He has been consistent over shorter trips, but is going over the 1,900m trip for the first time.

(7) MONARCHY and (1) SEA MASTER met last time with Sea Master victorious. However, that was over 2,300m and Monarchy could prove superior over this shorter trip and a 1.5kg swing.

(5) OH SO SQUISHY takes on the males. She is distance-suited and must have a good money chance.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) ELLIS ISLAND has good Port Elizabeth form, having finished second at his last two starts.

(3) WINTER AIR's comeback run was good. But the second run after a break often disappoints.

(8) TEICHMAN is from a top-form stable and has former champion S'Manga Khumalo on board.

(4) QUEST FOR THE BEST has a light weight and can do better than his recent efforts.