Back Kenilworth Cup winner Salvator Mundi

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(3) GLADATORIAN improved by leaps and bounds to win second-up. He relished the yielding going and is open to further progress.

(8) QUESTION MASTER beat Gladatorian on debut and was taken to the Western Cape to contest a feature. Back home, he deserves the utmost respect.

(1) OCEAN TIME could be a bigger threat. He showed good pace at Greyville and is expected to make further progress.

(7) MR HENLEY was not far behind Ocean Time. He is better off at the weights.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) TOTALLY ROCKS was well supported on debut. But she came up short behind a more experienced sort. She also suffered a brush wound. Having drawn well, she can go on to open her account.

(12) CAMIKA and (9) LADY CHOCOLAT, both nice-looking newcomers, have beautiful pedigrees and race for the powerful Justin Snaith camp. Camika is related to Cape Fillies Guineas winner Chansonette and appears the stable-elect.

(1) LITTLE MISS KJ and (5) RUN AGAIN should be right there.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(16) CANNATONIC is racing after a long layoff. He showed something on debut. Having matured, he could be the one to watch.

(9) AMERICAN DREAM has run two fair races and could be ready for a tilt at winning. He looks a lot better than his debut run at this venue.

(14) PARMENION made a fair debut at Greyville. If getting going sooner, he could trouble the principals.

(1) METALLIC GOLD is dropping in distance but it could be just what he needs. He has drawn well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) RED SOLE suffered interference last time and is overdue. He was stretched and just beaten on the two occasions over this trip. He can get the timing right this time.

(3) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA was eye-catching second-up and should build on that and go forward. It is only a question of whether the distance will suit.

(2) CLEAN SLATE has drawn well and could have the run of the race. He just needs to find a little more.

(8) DEATH BLOW is holding form and could dictate to the end.

(10) BRAVE VOYAGER and (12) SPECIALLY SELECTED have big claims, too.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) SALVATOR MUNDI won the Kenilworth Cup over 3,200m well enough to suggest he has more.

(1) REX UNION, won his staying debut with ease and also has bigger fish to fry.

The Highveld veteran (8) IMPERIAL RUBY is best weighted. But he could have them all on the stretch if allowed to dictate.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(12) BLACK SILVER has drawn wide on her local debut - the only negative. A progressive sort, she won two of her last three starts here. She can get better as she matures.

(10) KEEP ON DANCING showed her best form last time and could be heading for another winning run. She is very good.

(13) SCENTED MISTRESS has drawn the widest. But she is not one to take lightly as she boasts very good form with big weights.

(8) FANTASTICAL and (4) GLORY DAYS have been tough to follow, but are very capable as well.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(7) GAINSFORD realised his true potential by winning two good handicap races in a row. He could make it three on the bounce. But his wins have been at Kenilworth.

(3) TRISTFUL has run many good races without picking up a big one. But he could start things nicely in this Listed The Sledgehammer event.

(8) CAT DADDY got one over (9) NATIVE TONGUE last time. But Native Tongue should turn it around at the weights. Still, the pair come to form in this region and it could get close.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) BIG SKY COUNTRY got going too late and had to settle for second behind (6) DIAMOND GIRL, who suddenly posted a fluent win. Big Sky Country is carrying a light weight and should have no excuses to turn the tables.

(10) SAV'S STAR should also benefit from her 4kg claim. She has been posting honest work.

The Highveld filly (15) BIG CITY GIRL could enjoy this track and trip, especially if the going favours the outside of the track.

(13) LADY MACBETH will enjoy a fast pace.