Bach set for 2nd term as IOC boss and more turbulence

LAUSANNE • Thomas Bach will be re-elected unopposed for a second term as Olympic chief this week, just 41/2 months before the opening ceremony of the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games and less than a year from the increasingly scrutinised 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 67-year-old German's second mandate as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) promises to be as eventful, or turbulent, as his first.

The most pressing agenda item at the start of his new four-year term, after an opening eight years that saw him deal with, among other things, the problem-laden 2014 Sochi and 2016 Rio Games, state-sponsored Russian doping and the deadly wave of coronavirus, is the Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC last March postponed the 2020 Games for a year to July 23-Aug 8 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The question is now how they will go ahead.

Bach, who won Olympic fencing gold for West Germany in the team foil in 1976 and has been an IOC member since 1991, should have been reinstalled as IOC president in Athens, the site of the first modern Olympics in 1896.

But the pandemic quickly put paid to that.

The 137th IOC Session will instead take place at its Lausanne headquarters with members connecting through video-conferencing from tomorrow to Friday.

Before reinstalling Bach, the executive board is scheduled to receive updates on the activities of the IOC administration and reports from the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

There still lies a degree of unpredictability as a cancellation of the Games is not out of the realms of imagination, despite the race to contain the coronavirus and press ahead with the event in a bio-secure bubble.

Bach has been at pains to reiterate that the IOC remains committed to holding a "successful and safe" Olympics, dismissing cancellation talk as "speculation".

Overseas spectators, however, are likely to be shut out, the Japanese media reported last week and a Yomiuri Shimbun poll yesterday reinforced the public's view on the matter - 77 per cent of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend.

Columnist David Owen of the respected insidethegames.biz website called Bach "an unlucky president" of the IOC.

"It is sobering to reflect that, having completed a full term, he has still to preside over a truly unblemished Games - and given the darkening political shadows hanging over Beijing, Paris 2024 might represent his final chance to do so," he said.

Countries like Canada have threatened to boycott the next Winter Games over alleged human rights abuses and mistreatment of its Uighur Muslim minority by the Chinese government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS