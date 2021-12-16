Axel gears up for the new season

He might have finished only eighth of 12 in his last start, but Axel is better than that.

For the record, the race was a strong Class 3 over the Polytrack 1,600m on Oct 30.

Ignore that run and give Axel another chance, especially after he showed some sparks in his 600m hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning.

And who was riding the Mark Walker-trained bay New Zealand-bred gelding?

It was none other than first-season apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, who secured her first career winner on the horse.

Paced by a stablemate, Axel was not out to break any records. He did it under his own steam in 39.9sec and pulled up beautifully. He is almost fit and ready for his next assignment.

Singapore racing will resume on Jan 2, after a month's break.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's pair of Rocketship and Yes One Ball, a last-start winner, also impressed. They clocked 38.7.

Jockey Troy See was astride Rocketship, while apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani worked Yes One Ball.

Le Grange's other last-start winner, Hotshots Slam, also went well. With Krisna aboard, he clocked 37.3. The trio are worth monitoring.

The other three star performers yesterday morning were trainer Michael Clements' South Of The River (39.8) and trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' Hero (42.8) and Don De La Vega (39.1.)