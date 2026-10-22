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Australia's Smith available to bat on final day of 2nd South Africa test

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 Australia's Steve Smith in action before losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 22 - Australia's Steve Smith will be available to bat on the last day of the second test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Thursday, officials said, after a neck issue restricted him a day earlier.

Smith batted with obvious discomfort on Wednesday but still top scored for Australia in their first innings of 99 and reached the milestone of 11,000 career test runs.

He did not come out to bat in his regular No. 4 spot in the second innings, staying in the changing room and receiving treatment.

Team officials said it was not a serious injury and Smith did take part in the warm-up on Thursday, hitting throw downs from coach Andrew McDonald.

Rain delayed the start of play on the final day with South Africa needing six wickets to win the test and level the three-match series.

Australia will resume their second innings on 156-4, trailing by 170 runs as they seek to avoid an innings defeat.

Play was due to start 75 minutes behind schedule at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT). REUTERS