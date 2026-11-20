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Nov 20 - Fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett have been ruled out of Australia's five-match Twenty20 series against England due to injury, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Beardman has suffered a quadriceps strain in his left leg, while Bartlett injured his left knee. Their absence adds to Australia's concerns in the fast-bowling department, with Nathan Ellis already sidelined by a side strain.

Billy Stanlake has been called up as a replacement for the series, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne.

Australia's T20 squad was already missing several key players, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have been rested as they prepare for next month's test series against New Zealand.

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are also absent.

Beardman made an immediate impact last week, claiming 6-24 against England on his one-day international debut, the best bowling figures by an Australian debutant in the format.

Cricket Australia said Beardman is expected to return for the Big Bash League, while Bartlett will undergo further assessment before a timeline for his return is determined.

SQUAD: Mitch Marsh (captain), Billy Stanlake, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa. REUTERS