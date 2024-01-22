Australia's Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies test

Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja walks after losing his wicket, lbw bowled by England's Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

MELBOURNE - Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second test match against the West Indies in Brisbane," the team said in a statement on Monday.

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow."

Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top