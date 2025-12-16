Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia's Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player after $2.77 million move to Kolkata

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - First Test - Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia - November 21, 2025 Australia's Cameron Green in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Dec 16 - Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the ‍Indian ​Premier League (IPL), after Kolkata ‍Knight Riders signed him for 252 million Indian ​rupees ($2.77 ​million) at the player auction for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

Green, who was ‍initially registered as a batsman due to an ​error, was ⁠the subject of intense bidding between Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings before being purchased by the three-times ​champions.

The 26-year-old is the third most expensive player in ‌IPL history, after ​Indian internationals Rishabh Pant (270 million Indian rupees) and Shreyas Iyer (267.5 million Indian rupees). 

Green, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru but missed the 2025 season ‍as he was recovering from a ​back surgery, is set to play in the third ​Ashes test against England starting ‌on Wednesday. REUTERS

