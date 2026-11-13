Australia's Beardman sparks England capitulation with six wickets on debut

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PERTH, Nov 13 - Debutant Mahli Beardman took 6-24 in the first one-day international on Friday to steer Australia to a seven-wicket win over England in Perth, despite discontent in the home camp after the resurfacing of "Sandpapergate" allegations.

England were bowled out for 131 in 33.4 overs after losing the toss, and the hosts reached 132-3 in 23.3 overs courtesy of a quickfire 50 by captain Mitch Marsh.

"It's just a great privilege and honour to be able to represent my country, and then to be able to go out and take a few wickets as well is just a cherry on top," said Beardman.

The match was played against a backdrop of division in Australian cricket following the release this week of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, in which the batter said knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering incident in Cape Town extended beyond those sanctioned.

Current test captain Pat Cummins described the allegations as "100% wrong" at an hour-long press conference on Friday. Former Australia opener David Warner, who received a 12-month playing ban for his role in the ball-tampering incident, supported Khawaja's account in TV commentary.

Australia started positively on Friday on a fast and bouncy pitch at Perth Stadium, with seamers Spencer Johnson (3-42) and Xavier Bartlett (1-46) forcing catches off England openers Ben Duckett for nine and Tom Banton for 25.

Western Australia fast bowler Beardman, in his first ODI, then wreaked havoc.

The right-armer hit an immaculate length and had the ball seaming away, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis catching England skipper Harry Brook for one, Joe Root for 17 and Jordan Cox for two.

Sam Curran and Liam Dawson then failed to score as Beardman became the first Australian since Tony Dodemaide in 1988 to take five wickets on his debut.

The 21-year-old picked up his sixth wicket when Jofra Archer was caught at gully for 11, leaving top-scorer Gus Atkinson with no more partners and unbeaten on 29.

Atkinson bowled Travis Head for a golden duck in the second over of Australia's reply but Marsh struck four sixes in his half-century before being caught in the deep off Jamie Overton (1-35).

With the sting gone from the game, Archer had Cooper Connolly caught for 27, before Matt Renshaw joined Inglis to guide Australia home.

The three-match series moves to Adelaide on Sunday and concludes in Hobart on Wednesday. REUTERS