Australian Rules-AFLW players secure pay rise, longer season in new deal

Players in the women's top flight of Australian Rules football (AFLW) will receive immediate pay rises and the length of their season will also increase under a new joint collective bargaining agreement with men's players signed on Thursday.

AFLW players will receive a 29% pay rise effective immediately, with the average wage increasing to A$82,000 ($52,570) by the time the deal ends in 2027, up from the current A$46,000.

The length of the AFLW season will increase from 10 matches to 12 in 2025, while players will receive 12-month contracts and be able to sign multi-year deals.

The league has also introduced a 12-month pregnancy policy with immediate effect, which would start from six weeks before a player's due date.

"The new CBA provides certainty to the players for both competitions," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said. "Our AFLW players receive another immediate boost after an historic 94% increase last season."

The average AFL men's salary will increase to $519,000, from $387,000 last year, by the end of the agreement. REUTERS

