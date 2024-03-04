Australian rugby league star accuses rival of racial slur in US showcase

SYDNEY – An Indigenous Australian rugby league star accused an opponent of using a racial slur against him during a showcase match in the United States, the sport’s governing body said on March 4.

Brisbane Broncos back Ezra Mam alleged that Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu called him a “monkey” during the season-opener in Las Vegas on March 3. The matter is being investigated and Leniu has been charged with contrary conduct, the National Rugby League (NRL) said.

Leniu told Channel Nine in the post-game interview: “Just a little bit of banter on the field. Whatever he (Mam) wants to do with it, he can come and see me after if he wants.

“I don’t know. It was all just fun and games on the field, a bit of banter. If they want to do anything, we’re staying in the same hotel, so I’m right there.”

There have been previous instances of racial abuse in the NRL but that was from spectators. Mam reported the alleged slur to match referee Adam Gee, who put Leniu on report, the NRL said.

Brisbane’s players later confronted Leniu in the corridors of the teams’ hotel in Las Vegas, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Fox Sports said this was prompted by “Leniu, who was angry at Mam for not leaving the incident on the field”.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said after the game, which the Roosters won 20-10, that Mam was “pretty upset”.

“We support Ezra. He’s adamant. We’ll leave that in the hands of the NRL to police and adjudicate on,” Walters said, when asked about the comment.

The match was part of a double-header of NRL games which drew a crowd of 40,000 to the Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas venue hosted the Super Bowl in February.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson said he had spoken to Leniu, a Samoa international, about the match but not the allegation. Robinson said the matter needed to be investigated fully.

“Ezra’s adamant? That doesn’t mean it’s right,” Robinson said.

“He obviously made the complaint but that doesn’t mean that it’s right. It’ll go through the formal process as it should.”

Last March, South Sydney’s Indigenous player Latrell Mitchell was racially abused from the crowd at half-time during a match at the Penrith Panthers.

In an Instagram post, Mitchell demanded the NRL take action over the Mam incident.

“I stand with you Bala. NRL better deal with this,” he wrote.

Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys told News Corp that the NRL “will not tolerate any form of racism... full stop”.

He added: “At the same time, the player has to be given due process and natural justice, so it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further.” AFP