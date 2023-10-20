MotoGP’s Australian main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, Australia - October 16, 2022 Fans watch the action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.

"This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending," it said in a press release.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend at Philip Island, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, on Sunday, according to Australia's weather bureau. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top