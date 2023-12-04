Australia women snap New Zealand’s 41-game winning streak in rugby sevens

MELBOURNE – The Australian women’s rugby sevens team confirmed themselves as gold medal threats at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after ending New Zealand’s 41-match winning streak in Dubai on Dec 3 to claim the opening round of the World Sevens Series.

The Australians made history repeat itself when they upset the series’ defending champions 26-19 in the final, having beaten them by the same score nearly a year to the day in the corresponding edition in Dubai.

Australia’s record fourth Dubai title was set up by the brilliant Levi sisters, with 20-year-old Teagan scoring tries either side of half-time and 21-year-old Maddison sealing the win with another.

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller, 19, scored a hat-trick of tries, her third levelling the match before Maddison’s winner.

“It’s amazing,” captain Charlotte Caslick said.

“We wanted to hold the ball as much as possible because we know when they touch it they are dangerous, so that was key alongside the restarts.”

Australia won the women’s gold at sevens’ Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games but crashed out of the quarter-finals in their title defence at Tokyo where the Black Ferns triumphed.

South Africa beat Argentina 12-7 in the Dubai final to win the men’s event, their fifth title in succession in the gulf city giving them a boost before they head home to defend their trophy in the next stop in Cape Town.

The third leg is slated for Perth at the end of January.

Action then moves Stateside to legs in Vancouver and Los Angeles before Asian stops in Singapore and Hong Kong ahead of the May 31-June 2 finals in Madrid.

The South Africans overcame Australia 24-7 in the quarter-finals and Fiji 14-7 in the semis before taking on Argentina.

Tries from Impi Visser and Shilton van Wyk, with a Justin Geduld conversion, handed the Boks a 12-0 half-time lead.

Argentina made the most of Ryan Oosthuizen being sent to the sin bin through a try by Matias Osadczuk converted by Santiago Mare.

But the Boks held on for another Dubai title in a season where the ultimate aim will be to dethrone Fiji as Olympic champions at the Paris 2024 Games.

“We had a very good pre-season and the guys showed that they were ready to play six tough matches,” South Africa coach Philip Snyman said.

“The way they worked, based on defence, also showed their willingness to work off the ball and cover each other’s backs and that is a wonderful thing for coaches to see.” REUTERS, AFP