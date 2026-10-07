Australia women, ACA seek more summer home games during peak periods

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Oct 7 - Leading women cricketers and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have called on Cricket Australia (CA) to schedule more matches during the peak summer months, arguing the current calendar is limiting the team's growth.

Australia begin their home season with three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Brisbane before a three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand in Sydney, all before the end of October.

The world's top-ranked ODI and T20 side will not play another home series until New Zealand's ODI tour in March. Under the current ICC calendar, there will be no Women's Big Bash League or women's internationals during Australian school holidays for at least the next three years.

"The scheduling of the 2026-27 home summer in not playing any matches in Australia between 23 October to 5 March is disappointing, concerning and a missed opportunity to continue to build on the growth of the women's game in Australia," ACA head of women's cricket Holly Ferling said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our team at the ACA have been progressing a piece of work on a Women's Vision Plan, furthering our enduring commitment to continue to build, grow and develop the women's game in Australia."

Australia's most-capped player Ellyse Perry expressed similar concerns last month. REUTERS