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Australia win toss and choose to bowl at start of second test

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 18 - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl at the beginning of the second test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday, but the start of play was delayed by rain.

• Australia have added an extra seamer to their attack with Scott Boland as Nathan Lyon was dropped from the team in the tourists' only change from the first test.

• Kagiso Rabada returns to spearhead the home side’s pace attack after a lengthy injury. That means spinner Keshav Maharaj is dropped.

• Debutant Marques Ackerman will open the batting for South Africa along with Aiden Markram, and Matthew Breetzke will come in at No. 5 for Tristan Stubbs, who was dropped after the first test.

• South Africa have dropped wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with Ryan Rickelton taking the gloves and also dropping down the batting line-up from opener to No. 6.

• Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs and lead the three-match series. REUTERS