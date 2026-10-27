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Australia win toss and bowl, but no Smith for third test v S Africa

CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 - Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the series decider against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday, but key batter Steve Smith is not fit to play after suffering from a neck injury.

* The three-match series is level at 1-1 heading into the final fixture on what is expected to be a good wicket for batting, on the first few days at least.

* Australia have moved Matt Renshaw to the top of the innings to partner Travis Head with Cameron Green coming into the middle order.

* Josh Inglis replaces Smith and is set to bat at number five, with Green at four.

* Cooper Connelly replaces Beau Webster and there is a recall for spinner Nathan Lyon in the place of seamer Scott Boland.

* South Africa have made a single change with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee playing his first test in two years in place of the injured Anrich Nortje.

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. REUTERS