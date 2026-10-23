Australia weigh changes for Cape Town decider after South Africa rout

Oct 22 - Australia will have some hard decisions to make over the weekend as they lick their wounds after a bruising loss in the second test against South Africa and consider their line-up for the series-deciding clash next week.

Defeat by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha has left several players’ places in jeopardy and given the selectors plenty to ponder before the third test starts in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Australia are not known for making knee-jerk changes after a defeat, and captain Pat Cummins was circumspect on the topic after the loss at St George’s Park.

"It's always that delicate balance," he said of a potential switch in personnel.

"Do you feel like someone's just about to turn the corner and they're going to be away? Or does it now feel like the right time for change? So that's what will be spoken about in the next few days.

"We'll probably have Cam Green and Josh Inglis available for next week. I'm sure their names will get thrown around when we try to work out an eleven," he told reporters on Thursday.

The debate is likely to include Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 37 twice, 14 and 39 in his four innings in the two tests in South Africa this month. He has not made a test century since scoring 111 against England at Old Trafford in July 2023.

"The hardest thing about opening or batting No. 3 is actually getting yourself in. So he's actually doing the hard bit. He's getting to thirties," Cummins added.

"He's got to find a way to turn those into bigger scores. Thirties aren't going to win you too many matches.

"It's certainly not a technique error. It's maybe some decisions where the game demands something a little bit different. We'll work on that. He's hitting the ball well,” added the skipper.

CHANGE IN BATTING ORDER

There is likely to be a shift in the batting order with Matt Renshaw fancied to return to the top in place of Nic Maddinson, allowing Green to return from an abdominal strain. Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are also options.

"Looking around the changing room at how good our batters are and the standards they all hold themselves to, I think we're probably a little bit short of where we'd like to be. We've got three or four days to get it right for Cape Town. There'll be lots of conversations."

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon could also be recalled, depending on conditions, leaving Australia to decide how to accommodate Scott Boland, who took five wickets in the test and produced a heroic effort with the bat as he offered some second-innings resistance on Thursday.

"We clearly need to be a lot better than that if we want to compete,” Cummins added.

“I think a loss can sometimes kick you into gear. You can maybe paper over the cracks sometimes in a win. Whereas I think in a loss, it makes you ask questions as a player of yourself." REUTERS