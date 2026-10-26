Australia vice-captain Gardner glad for cricket's 'escape' after personal turmoil

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Cricket - Australia vs New Zealand - Women's Cricket World Cup - Bristol, Britain - July 2, 2017 Australia's Ashleigh Gardner appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Sophie Devine Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 - Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner says cricket has provided a welcome escape during a challenging period in her personal life, as she thanked teammates for their support following the breakdown of her marriage.

Gardner's marriage broke down earlier in the year, with her former partner Monica Wright criticising the cricketer for her relationship with Australia teammate Georgia Voll on social media.

Cricket Australia knew about the relationship before Wright's comments and the governing body backed the all-rounder to continue as vice-captain despite scrutiny over her leadership position.

Speaking at the Sydney Sixers' season launch in Sydney on Monday, Gardner acknowledged the toll of a difficult period for her personally but said her cricket commitments had helped her maintain perspective.

"Challenging, but cricket has been a fantastic escape," she told reporters.

"Being able to win the World Cup and have success in The Hundred campaign as well was great.

"I have had some fantastic people around me to be there when I've needed them, and cricket has been great because I know the people around me support me. They know the type of person I am."

Sixers captain Gardner apologised in August in a statement for the pain caused by her marriage breakdown and thanked Cricket Australia for backing her leadership.

The Sixers also stood by Gardner, announcing in July she would remain captain for the Women's Big Bash League season.

“Obviously this club means a lot to me (and) to have the backing from the people at the top,” she said. REUTERS