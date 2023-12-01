Australia trials sternum tackle law in community Rugby game

SYDNEY – Rugby Australia (RA) has announced a two-year trial from next season of a new law that forbids any tackle above the sternum – or breastbone – at all levels of the game below Super Rugby.

The global game has in recent years been grappling with the long-term health consequences of repeated concussions and there are now harsh penalties for head contact at all levels.

Australia joins New Zealand, South Africa and France in trialing the new tackle law and hopes to see similar results in terms of a reduction in concussions in the game.

New Zealand has just extended its trial of the tackle law for another two years and Michael Procajlo, RA’s general manager of community rugby, said it was that unlikely Australia would ever go back to tackling above the sternum if the results were similar.

“The other results are really positive so if that does continue over the next two years, the realistic possibility of going back is minimal,” he said in Sydney.

“When we’re talking about having a reduction in risk that’s 4.2 times, that’s pretty significant across the number of players that we’re talking about here.

“But it’s important to note that (although) player safety is always at the forefront of our decisions, as part of this trial game metrics are being analysed so the shape of the game continues to meet expectations.”

Preliminary data in South Africa showed a 30 per cent reduction in concussions while France recorded 64 per cent fewer head-on-head contacts, RA said.

Procajlo also said that he expected there to be an initial spike in penalties as players get accustomed to the new rules but thought that would settle down.

“We would expect through the transition period that we might see that but what we’ve seen in France, at least, is that’s starting to come back (down),” he added.

The decision was made after consultation with member unions, coaches, match officials and medical professionals.

This comes following a rash of lawsuits from former players who say they suffered brain injuries from repeated concussions suffered while playing rugby, which also present a major threat to the finances of the game.

“Research from around the world has clearly identified safety as the No. 1 issue preventing fans and potential players from taking up the game,” said RA chief executive Phil Waugh.

“Obviously it is impossible to remove all risk from the game. However, we firmly believe that promoting safer tackle techniques, and reducing the risk of head contact and concussion, will lead to an even safer game.” REUTERS, AFP