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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 1, 2019 Australia's David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

SYDNEY, Nov 18 - Cricket Australia will open an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the 2018 ball-tampering incident after the allegations in Usman Khawaja's autobiography, interim chairman David Boon said in Hobart on Wednesday.

Chief executive Todd Greenberg said this was not a reopening of the governing body's 2018 probe into the incident in a test match against South Africa and the results would not necessarily be made public. No sanctions would follow, he added.

Khawaja's autobiography contradicted the conclusion of the initial investigation that only David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were aware of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Despite Khawaja's contention, backed up by Warner, that the whole team was at least aware of the attempt to cheat, test captain Pat Cummins and his fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc maintain they knew nothing of the plot.

"The (Cricket Australia Board) agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives," Boon told reporters ahead of Australia's one-day international against England.

"For almost a decade, the fallout from these events has remained part of conversation around Australian cricket ... We believe it is time for a circuit breaker."

Cricket Australia banned Smith and Warner, the then Australia captain and vice-captain, from elite cricket for a year for bringing the game into disrepute over the incident.

Opening batter Bancroft, who brought a piece of sandpaper onto the field to scuff up the ball, received a nine-month suspension.

Greenberg said there would be no new investigation into the events and the forum was an opportunity for any player in the squad who was not interviewed by the original probe to give their version of events "in a safe space".

"We recognise the pain and the hurt that events surrounding sandpaper have caused," he said.

"The game is genuinely hurting at the moment. It's not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need some time to heal." REUTERS