Australia semi-final offers England shot at redemption

LONDON • Ben Stokes wants Cricket World Cup redemption for England against the team they love to beat the most, describing today's box office semi-final against Australia as the "biggest match" of their careers.

Eoin Morgan's players are bidding to become the first English side to reach the final since Graham Gooch's class of 1992 and deliver a return on four years of heavy investment in the 50-over side.

But history is on Australia's side, the five-time champions who are unbeaten in seven semi-finals.

In the teams' past four Cup meetings, the title-holders have claimed the spoils, including the 62-run group stage win at Lord's a fortnight ago that threatened to derail England's campaign.

But Stokes, who had a defiant 89 in that defeat, fancies revenge being on the cards now, having scored crucial wins over India and New Zealand to end the group stage.

Asked whether the Edgbaston clash could be career-defining, he replied: "Yes, to date. Definitely.

"It's a massive occasion for us as players and as a nation. Playing against Australia is a big occasion in any sport. The rivalry goes way back and we have the Ashes this summer, too. Beating them is that touch better than any other team.

"Losing to them at Lord's was massively disappointing, so there will be a bit of redemption for that, knowing we have the chance to beat them and reach that final."

There is no sense of redemption on a personal level, however, with Stokes insisting he is not fuelled by a desire to repay captain Morgan, his teammates and fans for their support following the 2017 Bristol incident for which he was charged with affray before being acquitted.

Instead, the all-rounder's strong form, averaging 54 with the bat and 29 with the ball at the Cup, is simply about helping translate England's status as the world's No. 1 one-day international team into silverware.

Stokes said: "Winning is the most important thing and, if you can help the team out with an individual performance, that's all that counts.

"People can say good things, bad things. It just won't bother me."

David Warner is another man who has returned stronger as part of the powerful Australian top order. He become the second-highest scorer at the Cup on 638 runs following a recall, along with Steve Smith, after year-long bans for the ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa in March last year.

Australia coach Justin Langer led his squad on a barefoot walkabout around Edgbaston on Monday before they shared stories on the outfield in a so-called "bonding circle".

"Haydos (Matthew Hayden) and I used to do it as a bit of a ritual before every Test match," former Australia opener Langer explained.

"If you go back 12 months, there wasn't much to be relaxed and chilled about in Australian cricket, was there? We went through a major crisis in our cricket.

"It didn't just affect our cricket, it affected our country."

Despite the coach's new-age talk, Nathan Lyon tried to put pressure on England in typically acerbic style. "It's all on them," the off-spinner said. "It's their World Cup to lose if you ask me."

