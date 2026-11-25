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Nov 25 - Co-captain Allan Alaalatoa will earn a 100th cap for Australia when they face Ireland in a Nations Championship fifth-place playoff at Twickenham on Friday, while winger James Ramm will make his debut.

•Prop Alaalatoa becomes the 14th Australia centurion having made his debut in 2016 and will scrum down in the front row with Isaac Kailea and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, while the lock pairing is Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams

•Flankers Tom Hooper and Carlo Tizzano are in the back row with Rob Valetini at number eight. Valetini comes into the side for co-captain Harry Wilson who drops to the bench

•Kalani Thomas replaces Ryan Lonergan at scrumhalf and Carter Gordon gets another opportunity at flyhalf, with centres Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaalii outside of him

•Max Jorgensen and Ramm, 28, are the two wingers, with Tom Wright at fullback as the Wallabies move from a 5-3 to a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench

•"We’ve taken some steps forward, grown our game and tested our squad depth this year and I know the team is highly motivated to put in a performance that reflects the hard work put in by everyone in our final test," coach Les Kiss said

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-James Ramm, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Kalani Thomas, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (co-captain), 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Harry Wilson (co-captain), 21-Fraser McReight, 22-Teddy Wilson, 23-Kurtley Beale REUTERS