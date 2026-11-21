Australia captain Pat Cummins during a press conference in Sydney on November 13, 2026, following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo

SYDNEY, Nov 21 - Josh Hazlewood has backed Australia captain Pat Cummins and said he had no knowledge that sandpaper had been taken onto the field in a test against South Africa in 2018 as the renewed furore over the ball-tampering incident rumbled into a third week on Saturday.

The eight-year-old scandal reignited when former batsman Usman Khawaja said the whole team knew about the ball-tampering and not just the three players found culpable and sanctioned by Cricket Australia (CA)'s integrity unit.

Khawaja has been backed by two of those punished -- David Warner and Cameron Bancroft -- while Hazlewood's fellow fast bowlers Mitch Starc and Cummins have maintained their stance that they knew nothing.

"We were interviewed straight after (the test) and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after," Hazlewood said in an interview in News Corp newspapers on Saturday.

"Two things stand out for me from what's been said. Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field?

"The answer is no. When it boils down to it I think those two points are crucial."

Cummins came under fire after his 68-minute news conference was followed by Bancroft, who was banned for nine months in 2018 for his use of sandpaper on the ball, releasing a 4,000-word statement on the incident.

Hazlewood addressed the allegations of complicity in Bancroft's account -- that the use of sandpaper was widely discussed in the dressing room, that the opening batter asked the bowlers for feedback, and that he was congratulated by them for his work on the ball.

Paceman Hazlewood, a noted exponent of the art of reverse swing, said the team at that time was split between bowlers and batters and they would have sat in different parts of the dressing room.

Like Cummins, he drew the distinction between roughing up one side of the ball and shining the other to allow for reverse swing, which is commonplace in cricket, and the use of sandpaper.

"Looking after the ball is crucial in test cricket, especially in conditions like that, but he hasn't mentioned sandpaper, he hasn't mentioned taking something on the field," Hazlewood said.

"I have no doubt that he was asking us those things about the ball reversing. There's not one point in his statement where he says 'Oh, I'm doing this with sandpaper'."

INDEPENDENT FORUM

CA attempted to draw a line under the revived scandal on Wednesday by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts of what happened in 2018 without fear of sanction.

That the results of the forum would not be made public has been criticised by Warner, who with then-captain Steve Smith was banned for a year for his part in the scandal, and Khawaja with even the government weighing in with a call for transparency.

Meanwhile, pressure has intensified on Cummins to stand down as captain ahead of the four-test series against New Zealand starting next month.

"I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years, in particular as captain," Hazlewood said.

"He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response.

"I think if we turned up for the first test and he wasn't the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don't know how that would go." REUTERS