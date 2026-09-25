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Australia move Suaalii to the wing for Springboks test

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Australia Captain's Run - Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Australia Captain's Run - Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

SYDNEY, Sept 25 - Australia coach Les Kiss has moved Joseph Suaalii from outside centre to the left wing for Sunday's test against South Africa at Perth Stadium.

• Suaalii's shift allowed Kiss to field Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau as his starting centre partnership.

• Ben Donaldson will start at flyhalf for the second straight match after taking the playmaking reins for the 28-28 draw with Argentina in Mendoza earlier this month.

• First-choice flyhalf Carter Gordon fractured his leg when he came on as a replacement in Mendoza, and Kiss did not name a specialist flyhalf on the bench.

• Experienced prop Allan Alaalatoa and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa return to the front row in place of Taniela Tupou and Billy Pollard, who were named among the replacements.

• Kiss named six forwards on the bench with scrumhalf Tate McDermott and winger Harry Potter the only backs.

• South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus made 13 changes to his side when he named his line-up on Tuesday.

• Australia are unbeaten in five matches, while South Africa beat the All Blacks 3-1 in a four-test series that concluded two weeks ago.

• Australia team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Angus Bell.

• Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Tom Hooper, 21-Carlo Tizzano, 22-Tate McDermott, 23-Harry Potter. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.