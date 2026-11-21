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FILE PHOTO: Australia captain Pat Cummins during a press conference in Sydney on November 13, 2026, following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo

SYDNEY, Nov 21 - Cricket Australia (CA) backed Pat Cummins to remain as captain of the test and one-day international sides on Saturday and rejected any suggestion his integrity had been compromised amid the renewed furore over the 2018 ball-tampering incident.

The board met on Friday and reaffirmed its unanimous support for Cummins, whose leadership has come under scrutiny after Cameron Bancroft, one of three players sanctioned over the Sandpapergate scandal alongside David Warner and Steve Smith, published a detailed account of the incident.

CA said the meeting focused on safeguarding the integrity of the game and the welfare of those affected by the 2018 South Africa tour.

"We've expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa," Cricket Australia Chairman David Boon said in a statement.

"We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised."

The scandal was reignited when former batter Usman Khawaja said knowledge of the ball-tampering plot extended beyond the three players sanctioned by CA's integrity unit.

Cummins and his fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc have said they knew nothing of the plan. Hazlewood on Saturday reiterated that he did not know a foreign substance was being used on the field.

CA attempted to draw a line under the scandal on Wednesday by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts of what happened in 2018 without fear of sanction.

Cummins welcomed the board's support and confirmed he would participate in the process.

"Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly," Cummins said.

"I support the forum 100%. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that's what's needed." REUTERS