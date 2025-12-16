Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia captain Cummins, Lyon return for third Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Dec 16 - Australia captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan ‍Lyon ​have returned to the ‍Australia XI for the third Ashes ​test ​against England starting at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Cummins returns from a ‍back injury after missing the ​opening tests ⁠in Perth and Brisbane, while Lyon returns after being dropped for the second ​test at the Gabba.

Selectors omitted opener Usman ‌Khawaja despite his ​return to fitness after missing Brisbane with a back problem, leaving Travis Head and Jake Weatherald to open the batting. 

Australia lead ‍the five-test series 2-0 and ​need only draw the match in ​Adelaide to retain ‌the urn. REUTERS

