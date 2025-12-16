Australia captain Cummins, Lyon return for third Ashes test
ADELAIDE, Dec 16 - Australia captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon have returned to the Australia XI for the third Ashes test against England starting at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
Cummins returns from a back injury after missing the opening tests in Perth and Brisbane, while Lyon returns after being dropped for the second test at the Gabba.
Selectors omitted opener Usman Khawaja despite his return to fitness after missing Brisbane with a back problem, leaving Travis Head and Jake Weatherald to open the batting.
Australia lead the five-test series 2-0 and need only draw the match in Adelaide to retain the urn. REUTERS