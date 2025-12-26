Australia bowled out for 152 in fourth Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - Australia were bowled out for 152 to bring tea early on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday after England won the toss and elected to field first.

* Josh Tongue took 5-45 to lead England's bowlers in front of 93,442, a record crowd for a cricket match at the MCG, eclipsing the 93,013 at the 2015 World Cup final.

* Australia lost their last three wickets for no runs and last four for nine.

* All-rounder Cameron Green was run out for 17, triggering the late collapse. Mitchell Starc (one), Michael Neser (35) and Scott Boland (0), all fell quickly after.

* Gus Atkinson made Usman Khawaja (29) his second wicket straight after lunch, breaking a 38-run partnership with a perfectly-pitched ball that straightened slightly and caught a thin edge on the way to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. England successfully reviewed the not-out decision, with the "Snicko" technology picking up a faint sound.

* Wicketkeeper Alex Carey then gave up his wicket for 20 off Ben Stokes, flicking the ball off his pads straight to Zak Crawley at leg gully.

* Australia resumed on 72 for four after lunch after Tongue started with a 3-24 burst in the morning, dismissing opener Jake Weatherald (10), number three Marnus Labuschagne (six) and recalled number four Steve Smith (nine).

* Smith has now fallen to Tongue in every innings he has played against him in first class cricket, including twice in the 2023 Ashes test at Lord's.

* Atkinson took the first wicket, having Travis Head chop onto his stumps to be out for 12.

* Australia included fast bowler Jhye Richardson for his first test since the 2021 Ashes match at Adelaide Oval. He joined an all-pace attack with Starc, Boland and Neser.

* All-rounder Green was demoted to number seven in the batting order, replacing the dropped Josh Inglis, while Khawaja took Head's old slot at number five.

* England recalled Atkinson to replace the injured Jofra Archer, while Jacob Bethell made his Ashes debut and will bat at number three in place of the dropped Ollie Pope. REUTERS